Abiodun, Adebutu, Yemi-Esan, Others To Grace Madein’s Book, Foundation Launch In Lagos

The first female Accountant-General of the Federation, she set to marks her 61st birthday, presentation of her new book and the official launching of a new foundation.

In a landmark celebration, the event will hold on Saturday March 7, at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, as Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein and her husband Engineer Adeleke Madein we formally unveil the book titled: ” Beyond the ledger- A journey in public finance and governance: Musings of the first Female Accountant-General of the federation.”

The Secretary, Event Planning Committee, Mr. Temitope Oyekan, in a statement, said the publication chronicles her over three decades of distinguished service in Nigeria’s public financial management system, offering insights into fiscal governance, institutional reforms, and leadership within the federal civil service.