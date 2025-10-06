Abiodun, Abdulrazaq Pay Condolence Visit To Ibru Family

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, alongside the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has paid a condolence visit to the Ibru family following the passing of Mr. Oskar Eyovbirere Ibru.

During the visit, the governors extended their heartfelt sympathies to Mr. Ibru’s widow, Mrs. Wanda Ibru, and other members of the bereaved family.

They offered prayers and expressed their support to the family during this difficult period.

READ ALSO:

Abiodun described the late Ibru as a distinguished businessman whose contributions left a lasting impact on Nigeria’s economic landscape.

He noted that the visit was to identify with the Ibru family and share in their grief.

“We extended our heartfelt sympathies to his beloved wife, Mrs. Wanda Ibru, and other members of the family, offering our prayers and support during this difficult time,” Abiodun said in a post on his official social media handle.

The late Oskar Eyovbirere Ibru was a prominent figure in the Ibru dynasty, known for his contributions to business and philanthropy in Nigeria.