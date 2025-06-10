Abiodun: A Bridge Builder’s Impactful Leadership

Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun graciously clocked 65 on May 29, 2025, marking a significant milestone in his life journey. Being 65 in a country where life expectancy stands at 54.6 as against the global average of 73.3 years is no mean feat. It is not by might but by His Grace.

Grace is an unmerited favour of God freely and randomly given to some select individuals. It’s not something that can be earned, but it is a gift from God.

Amidst the vagaries and uncertainty of life, God gave Prince Abiodun another opportunity to celebrate one more year on this planet. And he didn’t take it for granted. He marked the anniversary with humility, modesty, and absolute reverence for the Power above: The awesome God.

On the auspicious occasion which coincided with the sixth anniversary of his administration, encomiums poured in torrent. From President Bola Tinubu to his counterparts, friends, political associates, and other well-wishers, commendations came in abundance, pointing to the scope of the goodwill, friendship, and significant achievements he had attained over the years. It underscores people’s appreciation of his delightful disposition as a bridge builder and a great achiever.

President Tinubu set the tone for the Thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, to mark the 65th birthday anniversary and six years in office of the governor.

In his congratulatory message, the President praised Prince Abiodun for his contributions to Ogun State’s infrastructure development, including roads, housing, and public services, which have enhanced the state’s economy and improved the quality of life for its residents.

The President, who was represented by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said: “Your leadership over the past six years has transformed the entirety of Ogun State into a model of progress marked by notable advancements in infrastructure, social welfare, education, youth empowerment, agriculture, and food security.

“Through transparent and inclusive governance, you have fostered innovation, stability, and sustainable development, reflected in Ogun State’s rising profile as a leading destination for investment and a state with steadily growing Internally Generated Revenue.

“I commend your unwavering commitment to public service and the advancement of our great nation; your leadership remains a pillar of strength in our collective pursuit of national renewal and prosperity.”

Also, Akpabio, in his message, commended Abiodun for his developmental strides, stating that the governor had translated his vision into reality.

In a statement loaded with humour, he said: “I was a bit scared when I landed today at the airport because I thought I would remain in history as the best-ever governor Nigeria has produced, but seeing what is happening here, it looks like people are trying to beat my record. “But I think it is good; the competition is good. I thought I was an uncommon governor, but I have come to see an uncommon state.

“We thank you for the support you have given to President Bola Tinubu, and we thank you for mobilising all the governors of Southern Nigeria to line up behind the President.” Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, didn’t mince words either in commending Governor Abiodun for his monumental achievements in the last six years and on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

The octogenarian former president specifically commended the governor for hosting a befitting National Sports Festival, describing it as a huge success. “To our Governor, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, once again, I offer my deepest personal appreciation.

Your leadership commitment and unwavering dedication have delivered not just a festival but also a legacy. “You have shown the world the strength, capacity, and hospitality of Ogun State. This was a world-class event, and you have raised the standard for all to follow in the future.

“You have not only organised a festival, but you have also provided us with proud and exciting moments in our national life and laid the foundation for the future,” Obasanjo said.

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in his goodwill message, described Abiodun as a leader of immense importance.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke commended his Ogun State counterpart for his political sagacity in conflict management, thereby entrenching sustainable peace and tranquillity in the state, resulting in advancements in critical sectors of the state’s economy.

His words: “In six years as Governor, Dapo Abiodun has restored hope and created a future of possibilities for the people of Ogun State.

From wise investments in bolstering the education sector to revamping public infrastructure for increased accessibility, Governor Abiodun has shown his worst critic the power of good governance.

“As he marks a new age, I celebrate him for the visible impacts he has made over the years, and I also honour the creativity he has brought to governance.

The Deputy Governor, Engr. (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele, noted that the governor, as a transformational leader, has lifted the state beyond all expectations, as he has consistently delivered on his promises.

She said: “I have been working hand-inhand with him for the last six years, and I have seen his dedication, his commitment, and his passion-how he puts his body and soul into everything that he does.

We thank God that we are seeing good results from the very hard work. “His Excellency is dedicated, he is committed, he is passionate about anything he does, and if he sets his mind to something, he gives it 100%. I wish His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State, a very happy 65th birthday.”

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, noted that Governor Abiodun, in the last six years, has put in place measures that have led to the economy growing in leaps and bounds, as well as building confidence, which has brought about unity among people of different tribes, classes, and religions.

Prince Abiodun, the SSG observed, has been consistent in his developmental plans, saying that the provision of infrastructure and a conducive business environment has placed the state as a force to be reckoned with in the comity of states in the country.

Share