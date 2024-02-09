Ability To Switch Sound, My Selling Point – ReedaahSky

With so much influx into the creative industry most especially music, fast-rising Afrobeats star, Faridah Olowu with the stage name ReedaahSky has disclosed that despite the increase in the numbers of females in the industry and being the youngest amongst them, her diverse musical landscape will distinguish her brand from others.

According to her, “My ability to understand different sounds and know when to use them is one of my advantages as a teen star in my age bracket.

“Afrobeats is my style but one of the unique things about me is the ability to explore other sounds alongside Afrobeats which may include Afrohouse, Afrosoul, and Afrojazz amongst others.

Also in doing music, ReedaahSky noted that she brings her own strength, emotions and interpretation to music thereby creating a rich blend of good vibe songs with meaningful lyrics.

On collaborations, ReedaahSky hints at working with brilliant superstars that include Wande Coal, Brymo and Patoranking amongst others.