Abikure, Crypto Currency Boss, Alleges Threat to Life

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Africa’s first cryptocurrency bank, Kumo Africa, Mr. Tega Abikure, has raised the alarm that some persons were out to take his life. Abikure, who is based in Abuja had gone missing two weeks ago with many speculating he was kidnapped.

Recall that Abikure’s brother, Oseghe Michael, had filled a case of missing person at the FCT Police command, urging the Police Commissioner and his men to use their good offices to help locate Mr Tega Abikure. However, Abikure who confirmed his safety yesterday, after escaping from his abductors whose criminal intent seems to yet be ascertained, said his abduction was however not a kidnap-for-ransom situation as speculated.

He raised concerns that even though he has miraculously escaped, his overall safety could not be guaranteed as it’s not clear whether his abductors were only criminals or a coordinated attack by competitors and partners out to run him out of business now that the Federal Government has approved crypto trading and virtual assets service in Nigeria.

According to him, he had what he described as a dehumanising encounter with men of the underworld, including the confiscation of vital work tools suspected to hold some vital data, and has continued to receive threats to his life via calls and text messages. He however expressed confidence that the relevant security agencies investigating the matter would get the culprits to account for their deeds.