Abike Dabiri-Erewa: When Duty Is Betrayed, A Price Must Be Paid

It is no hyperbole when I say the internet erupted in a storm of tweets this past week. Unlike the cliché – ‘a perfect storm,’ there was nothing perfect in the sense of the word about this storm. That tweet on the ‘X’ platform soon found its way to other social media avenues in particular, WhatsApp.

On the train to Ontario from New York, I realised I had missed several calls due in part to an unstable network going through nature’s wooded scenery that allures me into taking the train to Canada rather than flying. Upon investigation, I realised the raison d’etre for the storm was ‘the endorsement of a hate speech’ by a public officer appointed to represent and be the face of Nigeria in the Diaspora. Yes, there was outrage on the internet, and I keyed into that outrage.

I did so because, in sharing and forwarding a tweet that was not only derogatory, bigoted, discriminatory, dehumanising and denigrating, that Nigerian officer betrayed the sworn duty to promote respect, unity, and the dignity of every Nigerian irrespective of ethnicity, gender, class, religious belief or age.

That Nigerian public officer is Abike Dabiri-Erewa – a person appointed to represent the Bola Tinubu administration and act as an interlocutor with the international community and Nigerians in the Diaspora through NIDCOM – Nigerians in Diaspora Commission. Ms. Dabiri not only failed in her duty, she betrayed that duty.

She must be made to pay the price for this betrayal. Abike’s act of endorsing a tweet that encouraged hate whilst denigrating the dignity of others is offensive. It is a violation of human rights, and an act meant to provoke violence amongst peace loving people.

It is a well-intentioned betrayal of trust. As the Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary General on the ‘Prevention of Genocide’ Alice Ndelitu, pointed out: “Violence does not start when physical attacks are launched. Violence often begins with words. Words of hatred spread intolerance, divide societies, promote and endorse discrimination, and incite violence.”

By endorsing such hate, Abike is sending a clear invitation to violence. Subsequently, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu must act swiftly and decisively by removing Abike Dabiri – as the face of Nigeria at the international level, and as the interlocutor responsible for managing Nigerians in the Diaspora. To do otherwise is to risk allowing hate to fester and spread —endangering the peace, unity, and future of Nigeria. To do otherwise, is a tacit approval of such indecent and improper acts.

Make no mistake, by sharing and forwarding a detailed tweet that described an ethnic group as ‘children of monkeys’ and adding laughing ‘emojis’, Abike not only signalled her agreement and endorsement of the tweet, but chose to further the disrespect by her choice of ‘emojis.’ Let no one tell you otherwise, her actions were nothing but hate speech.

On the question of ‘emojis’ – the courts and the international community increasingly accept emojis as evidence because they are integral to modern digital communication. The endorsed hate speech via a tweet on the X platform is part of today’s digital communication, with a lightning reach.

By using that platform, Abike intended to spread hate speech. Abike’s actions are morally reprehensible, indefensible and dangerous particularly at a time when Nigeria’s unity is threatened by pockets of ethnic tensions that have resulted in violence in some parts. Indeed, her actions provide fertile ground for narratives that escalate tensions and fuel division, something Nigeria cannot afford — especially after the painful civil war, which is not sufficiently healed.

Abike Dabiri’s actions were unprovoked, thus, it must be seen for what it is, a deliberate act of hate. It is an injustice to an ethnic group that must not be ignored or covered up, as it could not be excused as ‘selfdefence.’ This situation is a perfect opportunity for the Tinubu administration to demonstrate its will to deal with injustice, and preserve the unity of Nigeria, thus contributing to global peace.

It is an opportunity to send a message to all – that Nigeria values its diversity, and such diversity must be seen and treated as the Nation’s ‘asset,’ and not treated with scorn or disdain. It is an opportunity to tell Nigerians and the global community that the administration will not create a fertile ground nor will it water the grounds of injustice. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reminds us: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

The Nigerian government must not be silent. But, it must act swiftly, not just for the sake of national unity, but for the preservation of peace and dignity across the nation. As Dietrich Bonheoffer warned: “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil.” The government’s failure to act now would be tantamount to endorsing the harmful rhetoric that has the potential to tear the very fabric of Nigerian society. Additionally, the United Nations has called on nations to develop National Action Plans to combat hate speech and promote unity.

This act of ‘promoting hate speech’ from a Nigerian public officer makes it more imperative for the Nigerian government to, urgently develop a ‘Strategic Action Plan’, as well as a ‘National Action Plan’ to address this and other incidences of hate speech witnessed in Nigeria. Abike’s actions are deliberate, as reports indicate that this is not an isolated act against this ethnic group. Her endorsing action violates the principles of decency, trust and a clear failure in the duty to represent Nigeria. It cannot be excused as a moral failing.

It goes beyond this, it is a calculated show of lack of respect, absence of decency, and lack of integrity. Her act should outrage every decent Nigerian especially those in the Diaspora, who struggle daily to uphold Nigeria’s reputation.

Sadly, Abike’s actions reveal a deep-seated prejudice, mistrust, and perhaps emotional instability. It is a sign of a diseased soul, as Dietrich Bonheoffer rightly noted: “Discrimination is a disease. Bigotry shrinks the soul by closing it off to the truth. It is rooted in ignorance, and it thrives on division”.

If Dietrich is right, perhaps, Abike Dabiri-Erewa should visit a shrink – no pun intended. In its 2024 report dealing with ‘Hate Speech, the United Nations warned that hate speech propagated through digital channels, particularly social media, is a global issue that is rapidly spreading across societies.’