A former member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has earned her acting debut in Kunle Afolayan’s upcoming film, “Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens.”

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Netflix epic series featured Dabiri-Erewa as the Iyalode who steps in to resolve disputes between rival clans.

Taking to her X handle, the former lawmaker wrote, “A bit of my little stint on the legendary Kunle Afolayan’s epic film Anikulapo: The Ghoul awakens” where I played the role of “ Iyalode” suing for peace between the warring communities Showing on Netflix. Don’t miss it”

This comes after an announcement in mid-January 2026 that she had been cast alongside Portuguese actor Pedro Teixeira and other recruits like Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, better known as Kiekie, among others.

At his KAP Film Village and Resorts in Oyo State, Afolayan, who is renowned for his visually stunning storytelling and emphasis on indigenous culture, had a watch party and premiere activities with fans, cast, and crew members.