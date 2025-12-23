Abigi Monarch Honours Onanuga, Wife With Chieftaincy Titles

The Ojotumoro of Abigi, Oba Olusegun Ogunye, has honoured Otunba Temitayo and Yeye Olabisi Onanuga with prestigious chieftaincy titles in Abigi, Ogun Waterside Local Government.

The installation ceremony, held on Thursday, December 11, at the Ojotumoro’s Palace, drew dignitaries from various walks of life, including the Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, HRH., Oba L a w r e n c e Jaiyeoba Adebajo, Ojuromi V1.

The UK- based couple, and natives of Isonyin, Ijebu North East Local Government, who are advocates of community development, were conferred with the titles of Otunba Gbadero and Yeyeluwa of Abigi Kingdom.

The Ojotumoro has a family tie with Yeyeluwa’s late mother, Chief Mrs. Bolajoko Efuniyi, Mama Montessori, CEO Ebenezer Group of Schools, Lagos, held the title of Yeye Oba of Abigi Kingdom before her demise.