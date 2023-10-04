Abifab College Mourns Late Singer, Mohbad

The secondary school that the former late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Abifab College mourned his death weeks after his passing.

The college in an official statement issued 24 hours after the late singer’s father revealed the name of the secondary school in which his son graduated in an exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin shared both old and recent images of Mohbad while bidding him farewell.

The school’s message to the late singer has generated significant attention on social media, with many individuals expressing their reactions in the comments section.

princess_dami4u: “He looks like his father. RIP general mohbad.”

vape.liquor_: “Very close to my house. A lot of people spoke good of him and how he does carpentry work with his father.”

nickipearl1233: “This nigga just start to Dey enjoys life and dem pai am. Omo this his secondary school picture shows there was suffering aswear.”

tolzz_beautyline: “I’m crying again especially because of this song rest well champ.”

arikky_f: “So if his dad did not mention the names of the school He attended in the BBC interview, this school for no do this oga o.”

toksxy: “Why are they just paying condolences after the father mentioned the schools he’s been in an interview?? It’s well Naija Each time I see his post it just makes me sad and teary. What a sad end to such a promising life. So is now you know and want to release farewell statements really jeez hypocrisy.”

