Abia’s Materials Testing Lab Ready To End Building Collapse

The Abia State Government has announced the activation of its Materials Testing Laboratory in Umuahia, in fulfillment of its pledge to tackle the frequent incidence of building collapse across the state.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, described the facility, which has capacity for concrete, soil, aggregate, asphalt flexible pavement, steel reinforcement, non-destructive, and field testing as a strategic step to guarantee the integrity of engineering and construction projects.

“We are happy to announce that the laboratory is fully installed and up and running. The installation of this lab will ensure very high quality of engineering and building projects in the state,” Kanu said.

The Commissioner also disclosed that efforts were ongoing to revive Abia Hotels Ltd, Umuahia, as part of the government’s drive to resuscitate moribund companies and ensure no state-owned asset is wasted. He noted that the recovery process for the facility had reached an advanced stage, promising that details would be made public in due course.

“It is worthy to note that under the watch of His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, no government asset will be allowed to waste or be misappropriated by government officials, as was the case in the past,” he added.

Kanu further announced that the Abia TechRise ICT Training Cohort 2, an initiative designed to equip teenagers with digital skills, had concluded verification of 850 applicants across local government areas. He said the training for successful candidates would commence on September 25, 2025.

On agriculture, he revealed that the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs was collaborating with local councils on an intervention project under the state’s Food Security Programme. He said the project, apart from boosting food supply, would also create jobs and empower residents.

According to him, the ministry is planning the construction of four prototype markets across the 17 LGAs, with work set to begin within two weeks. Each market, he said, would feature 40 local stalls, solar-powered lighting, public conveniences, and phone charging points.