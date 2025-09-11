Abia’s Health Sector Transformation On Track, Completes 140 PHCs

The Abia State Government says its health sector transformation is firmly on track, with 140 out of 200 primary health centres (PHCs) already rehabilitated, rebuilt, or retrofitted under Project Ekwueme. A significant number of these facilities are now awaiting functionalisation.

As part of the expansion drive, the state has also established two new infectious disease isolation centres, one at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Aba, and another at the Uzuakoli Leprosy Centre adding to the flagship isolation centres at the State Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Amachara.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, explained that the government has commenced the functionalisation of the renovated PHCs in line with Governor Alex Otti’s health infrastructural rejuvenation programme.

“We started with 17. Now 33 will be functionalised within the next week. Tomorrow, we will begin with Nkwoegwu in Umuahia North and Ogbodinibe in Umuahia South. At the same time, another team will be at Ndawa and Lopkaukwu in Umunneochi,” Prof. Uche said.

He recalled that 17 PHCs had already been functionalised and revealed that the State Executive Council had directed that an additional 50 PHCs be operational before the end of the month.

“So, by the end of this month, we’ll be having hundreds of Project Ekwueme PHCs functionalised, and by next month, the target is to fully functionalise all 200,” he assured.

In another major step, the State Executive Council has approved the domestication of the Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MMRII), a federal project aimed at drastically reducing maternal mortality nationwide.

“This initiative brings health workers, mothers, and communities together to address the root causes of high maternal mortality, with the goal of eradicating or significantly reducing it,” Uche explained.

The Health Commissioner also announced plans to establish new general hospitals in Ohanku (Ukwa East) and Umunneochi, as well as to rebuild a brand-new general hospital in Okpuala Ngwa to replace the dilapidated facility there.

Meanwhile, ongoing renovation works are continuing at general hospitals in Okeikpe, Ikwuano, and Obingwa, among others. According to Uche, Abia’s health sector reforms were recently commended at a meeting of medical consultants in Enugu, where the state’s policies were described as a model of health sector rejuvenation.

“They particularly applauded the new salary scale for health workers and the ongoing massive infrastructure upgrades in the sector,” Uche added.