Abia’s Electric Mass Transit Buses To Arrive November

The electric mass transit buses ordered by the Abia State Government from China will be delivered in November 2025, the State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, has disclosed.

Kanu revealed that the state government has already made payment for the procurement of the electric vehicles under the Abia State Mass Transit scheme. He added that designated routes have been mapped out and all necessary logistics put in place ahead of the official launch of the initiative.

In line with Governor Alex Otti’s cultural and creative economy drive, Kanu also announced that the state government, through the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, would launch a creative talent programme across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state on July 25, 2025.

According to him, the programme aims to discover artistic and creative talents from the grassroots, promote youth inclusion, and empower young people across Abia State.

“This programme further underscores the State Government’s commitment to the development of arts and culture,” Kanu stated.

Speaking further on the state’s cultural transformation, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr. Matthew Ekwuruibe, said that the ongoing city beautification project includes mural paintings and monuments in strategic locations.

“We started a beautification project in the state. If you’re passing around FMC Gate and Osisioma Flyover, you’ll notice the change. We’re painting murals and also erecting monuments to complement what our principal is doing,” Ekwuruibe said.

He noted that the upcoming Creative Talent Hunt would officially kick off across all 17 LGAs as part of the broader cultural revival agenda.

“You cannot talk about talent in Nigeria today without mentioning Aba. Aba is the home of talent—it’s the home of curatives,” he added.