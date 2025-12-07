Abiante Mourns Wife, Says Her Death Shows ‘Vanity Of Life And Power’

Awaji-Inombek Abiante, member of the House of Representatives for Andoni/Opobo–Nkoro Federal Constituency, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of his wife, Agnes Nwakaego Abiante, saying her death has reinforced his belief that life and political power are “empty.”

Speaking at a service of songs in Abuja, the lawmaker said the loss had reminded him of the futility of worldly pursuits, noting that nothing people struggle for, including political influence holds real value in the face of mortality.

He described his late wife as humble, kind, and accessible to all, adding that her support at home enabled him to perform effectively in parliament.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, in his tribute, said Mrs. Abiante played a quiet but powerful role in shaping her husband’s life and work, noting that his recent absence from the House reflected the depth of his grief.

Other lawmakers, including Leke Abejide, also paid glowing tributes, recalling her strength and the family’s resilience.

Her daughter, Esther Abiante, remembered her as a loving mother, confidant, and unwavering supporter of her dreams.