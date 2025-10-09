Abians Celebrate Rebirth Of Aba, Otti’s Developmental Strides

Gathering political heavy weights

Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, was the focal point of high-class political intrigues, as most political heavyweights in the state and the South-East took the stage to either impress President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or sell themselves to the electorate in anticipation of the forth coming general elections in 2027.

Aside from the political intrigues that came alive during the visit of the President to Aba, one obvious thing was the commissioning of pivotal, essential and critical road infrastructure that has rewritten the ugly story of Aba, within just two years of Governor Alex Otti’s administration.

Otti put the essence of the gathering and the projects that were about to be commissioner and the conundrum called Aba or Enyimba City, into perspective when he stated that Aba has in the last 100 years evolved from a mere physical address to a symbol of the resilient spirit and the entrepreneurial energy of our people.

He explained that Aba’s story, its triumphs and setbacks, mirrors what has become the defining character of this great community over the last century. “The warriors, pathfinders and go-getters who live here have seen the full spectrum of human emotions. Joy, indifference and despair are no strangers here.

“However, what sets the residents of this city apart is the wisdom to successfully navigate the events of each day without losing their enthusiasm. “The philosophy that everything has its season has strengthened our people with the grit and stamina to remain steadfast in their love for Enyimba.

We have seen Aba on its knees, and now we are seeing it rise like the mythical phoenix.” The eight road projects that were cynosure of the eye.

Port Harcourt-Aba Road

To anyone out there who does not understand the significance of the much-talked about Port Harcourt-Aba Road, it is just a mere 6.7 kilometre road linking EnuguAba-Port Harcourt Highway to the metropolis of the Enyimba City. However, the distance of the road does not really match its importance, because the collapse of the road has placed the economy of Aba in a coma for over 25 years.

Constructed perfectly around 1979-1980, under the Governor Sam Mbakwe and President Shehu Shagari era by the Monier Construction Company (MCC), Port Harcourt Road was one of the landmark projects of the federal government in the old Imo State.

With the original plan, it was meant to be an end-to-end link, which takes the Aba-Owerri Road from the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Highway, linking it through Factory Road and Asa Road, then into the heart of Aba and reconnect it back to the highway at Alaoji towards Obigbo and Port Harcourt.

When it was fully constructed, it gave impetus for industries and semi-scale companies and the best of Aba artisans, like the power generator repairers and dealers and spare parts dealers, as well as multinational companies like Coca-Cola and some of the best early Aba hotels, like Crystal Park Hotel, owned by one of Igbo’s famous billionaire hoteliers, Nzedibia Okwuchi, to take over the area.

The area was flourishing with factories, hotels, and so many residential layouts until the unbelievable decay stepped in, leading to the folding up of companies and relocation by residents, as what once looked like a new and emerging fresh centre of development in Aba went into oblivion and looked like a war-ravaged place.

Otti further painted a telling picture of it when in his speech, titled; Rebuilding Destiny, he said; “Port Harcourt Road, a major hub for heavy-duty generators and machine parts, was built in the early 1980s by the Dee Sam Mbakwe Administration of old Imo State to support the alternative energy needs of the firms, households and individuals in the nearby oil city of Port Harcourt.

“The construction of the road proved to be an excellent idea, as machine tool dealers, engineering technicians, retailers and artisans readily found the new layout to be conducive for their business activities. “As expected, several household and commercial entities in Port Harcourt soon came to rely on Aba for their generator parts, machine tools and service needs.

“By the mid-1990s, however, things began to deteriorate as inadequate maintenance and an explosion in traffic began to take their toll. The road would eventu- ally collapse in the late 2000s following decades of neglect.” Every election year, Port Harcourt was used by politicians, especially governorship candidates, to woo the people of Aba, knowing how desperately they wanted the road fixed, to help the ease of doing business.

… a promise kept

While campaigning ahead of the 2023 election, Otti made a firm promise that when elected, he will prioritise the holistic reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road. According to Otti, “We went a step further to promise that we shall invite bids from the most reputable names in the industry to lead the reconstruction effort. “In October 2023, we flagged off the project and announced Julius Berger as the contractor.

I am glad that the construction giant did not only acquit themselves creditably as expected, but also delivered ahead of the agreed timeline. “Today, two years after, we have the President and other leaders joining us to celebrate the fulfilment of a central campaign promise.

Our joy is boundless, and for millions of people who live in this city, this day shall remain evergreen in our memory. “Port Harcourt Road, which at a point mirrored Aba’s regrettable decline, has now returned triumphantly to its place in destiny.”

Aside from Port Harcourt Road, seven other road projects equally commissioned by the President and formally opened for public use were; Ohanku, Ndoki, Ajiwe, Umuatako, Gabriel Nwosu, Nkoro and Peoples Roads.

All these roads are also of great economic and social importance to the rhythm of Aba, especially the Ohanku Road, which connects three local government areas of Aba South; Ugwunagbo and Ukwa East to Akwa-Ibom through the Azumini-Ukanafun-Obehie-Etim Ekpo Highway, as well as to Rivers State through the Umuagbai Road that connects to Obigbo.

… Otti appreciates FG’s support

While speaking to the President, who was represented by Dave Umahi, Minister for Works, Otti thanked the federal government for its extensive support in the restoration of Aba’s advantage as a commercial and industrial community, especially with the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation of long-abandoned federal highways passing through and leading into the city.

“It is to the eternal credit of the present federal administration that Aba now welcomes hundreds of thousands of customers each week from Port Harcourt and other parts of Rivers State following the reconstruction of parts of the Aba-Port Harcourt Motorway from Alaoji.

“Businesses in Aba are also experiencing a surge in patronage from our brothers and sisters in Ikot Ekpene, Uyo, Calabar and other parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, who now access the city with little hassle, following the rehabilitation of the Aba-Ikot Ekpene federal highway.

“The miracle of Aba’s restoration points us to the gains of collaboration among different levels of government and reminds us that post-election politics need not be an obstruction to governance.” The governor also appreciated the President for his interest in matters of importance to the social and economic development of Abia.

According to him, “Our success in the war against insecurity could not have happened without the ex- press support of Mr President and his team. “Abia remains relatively safe largely on account of the extensive support we get from the federal security agencies. “Our partnership with Abuja has contributed in part to the new season of joy and warmth in Enyimba City, and it is only fitting that the President is here in our midst to celebrate Aba’s renaissance on this special day.”

Bill of request to Tinubu

The occasion was also used by the political leaders from the zone in presenting a bill of request to the President, urging him, among others, to safeguard the interest of Igbo in Lagos. Speaking for his people, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to speak to the Governor of Lagos State to stop the destruction of the properties belonging to Igbo businessmen in different parts of the state.

Kalu pleaded with Tinubu, saying, “I want to say that the destruction of the properties of our brothers in Lagos makes our hearts bleed. For some of them who have not gotten the right documents, I plead with you to appeal to the governor of Lagos to keep accommodating our brothers and please allow them to ratify their documents instead of the destruction. “Let them come into the room and find a way of regularise these documents.

It bleeds our heart that in these hard times, houses are being destroyed. I know that the president, who cares about the Igbos, will listen to our plea, as he has shown love.” “I want to thank you, Mr President. As the people of Abia State, we say we’re grateful for what you’re doing in Abia and the South-East, but I want to ask that we need a port in the South-East because our people are traders and need a port for their business to flourish.”

While on his part, the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial Zone, Enyinnaya Abaribe, had just one single request. The release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

… Commendations for Otti

Kalu used the platform to commend Otti for his infrastructure strides and execution of important projects, “When it comes to development, we must remember that we were first citizens of our state before we joined political parties. If you love your state, despite the differences in parties, it’s important you collaborate with your governor no matter the party,” he said.

Tinubu appraises, commends progress

Tinubu commended Otti for restoring the lost glory of Aba, the Enyimba city. He noted that through Otti, Abia people have taken back their state, as he has restored the lost glory of Abia State.