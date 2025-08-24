Abians Are Satisfied With Otti’s Performance – Ubani Isioma Madike

Human rights lawyer and activist, Dr Monday Ubani (SAN), has declared that the people of Abia State are solidly behind Governor Alex Otti, owing to his achievements in office.

Ubani, who spoke in an interview with Saturday Telegraph against the backdrop of criticisms by what he described as opposition figures in Abia politics, said that the allegations of lack of transparency in Otti’s expenditure on school projects have failed to sway the people.

“Guess what? Abians are unmoved. They are solidly behind Alex Otti. Their sentiment is simple: even if he had spent trillions of naira, they are satisfied with the visible transformation his government is delivering.

“The figures being screamed about pale in comparison to the undeniable progress on ground. Anyone attempting to instigate Abians against Governor Otti at this time is simply wasting effort.

“Unless heaven rules otherwise, the unprecedented goodwill and overwhelming support Otti enjoys in Abia is unmatched in Nigerian political history.

“His acceptance and credibility heading into 2027 are nothing short of Guinness World Record material,” Ubani said.

While acknowledging that the opposition has a place in democracy, Ubani emphasised that its role in Abia at this time should be to challenge and bring out the best in Otti, rather than attempt a replacement when, according to him, “the people have already spoken loud and clear in his favour.”

He stressed that Governor Otti remains irreplaceable in 2027 unless God Himself rules otherwise, adding: “God will not overturn the voice of the people, because indeed, the voice of the people is the voice of God.”