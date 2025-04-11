Abia’ll Pursue Sports Business Vigorously – Commissioner

Share

The Abia State Commissioner for Sports, Nwaobilor Ananaba, has announced that the State government will henceforth pay serious attention to sports as a business, emphasizing that Abia stands a good chance of leveraging Aba to boost its economy through sports merchandising.

Ananaba made this known during the official launch of the ₦10 million 2025 season of the Fifty-1 Alliance Abia State Football Supalig 5-a-Side Championship, held at the Fifty-1 Alliance Sports Centre, Umuafor, Aba.

He described the launch as a milestone achievement, capable of changing the football landscape of the state and marking the beginning of business-driven football development in Abia.

The Commissioner revealed that upon assumption of office, he inherited a sector riddled with neglect and decay.

However, significant changes have since occurred across various sectors, giving him hope that Abia can become a sports economic hub, especially by leveraging ongoing developments in Aba.

“We’re thinking of sports as a business. Sports is not just about jumping, running, and winning medals. There’s a business side to it, that’s why athletes in America, Europe, and other parts of the world earn huge sums of money weekly. That’s the direction we’re heading,” he said.

Ananaba further disclosed that the State is focusing on sports merchandising, noting that Aba already produces shoes, jerseys, sportswear, and other apparel that are being exported abroad.

According to him, “We want to build on that and start producing more sports merchandise, including football boots, trainers, and other sporting equipment. At the recent NDDC Sports Festival in Uyo, everything we wore was made in Aba. We can do even better by supporting local manufacturers to expand into the broader sports business for economic growth.”

He emphasized that the Supalig 5-a-Side Championship has a huge advantage due to its live broadcast feature, which he said will be critical for raising funds to sustain the league.

He apprecaited Governor Alex Otti for his full support in making the initiative a reality.

Earlier, the Chairman of Fifty-1 Alliance, Dike Dimiri, said that the company was attracted to invest in Abia due to the sound leadership of Governor Alex Otti, which has reassured investors of a safe and enabling business environment.

He also commended the Governor for appointing Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba as Commissioner for Sports, describing him as a “round peg in a round hole” who has played a crucial role in helping the company achieve its goals since its arrival in the State.

Explaining the league structure, Dimiri said, “The concept is simple. The ₦10 million prize will be evenly shared among the eight participating clubs. Each match will last 40 minutes. The Abia State Referees Association will officiate the games to ensure everything is done professionally.

“Our long-term goal is to develop a database to track players from when they start. Most importantly, we need exposure through both social and traditional media. That’s why we’ve arranged live broadcasts of the matches on YouTube and radio, and our website will go live in a few days.

“Every footballer participating in the Supalig will gain maximum exposure. More importantly, every player will be paid, and club owners will get a return on their investment. That’s why we introduced the ₦10 million prize fund.”

He added that there will be no relegation in the league. “If you ever get tired of managing a club, you’re free to sell it. It’s not a lifetime asset. That’s the entrepreneurial mentality we’re bringing to football.”

