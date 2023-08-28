Abia@32: Let’s Key Into Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda For Better Tomorrow – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has enjoined all Abians not to despair in the midst of all the sociopolitical, and economic challenges facing them but to remain optimistic in the possibility of a better future.

He made the plea while rejoicing with the government and the people of Abia on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the state.

Abia, God’s Own State, was created on August 27, 1991, by the government of former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida out of old Imo State.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu on Sunday, Kalu said that all hope of a better tomorrow is not lost.

The Deputy Speaker also urged them to be supportive of the government and the performance of their civic duties, even as he charged them to hold the government accountable for all their actions and inactions to engender good governance.

Kalu further stated that Abia has the capacity to feed Nigeria if all its agro and economic potentials were developed.

While appreciating the steps taken so far on infrastructure and other new policies of the government which should include making the “gold mine” of Abia State, the Ariaria international market to operate effectively, the deputy also called for the reactivation of moribund industries in the State especially in Aba.

He said: “We can reactivate the industries in Aba for which Abia was known. Industrialisation is also key. We can leverage the gas-to-energy federal policy and the state’s proximity to gas to achieve this”.

The deputy speaker therefore asked all hands to be on deck for the overall development of the state.