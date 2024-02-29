Abia Warriors Suspend Head Coach

Nigeria Premier Football League, (NPFL), side, Abia Warriors have suspended their head coach, Erasmus Onuh. The veteran tactician was ordered to step aside by the management of the club following the team’s unimpressive performance in the NPFL this season.

Onuh joined the Warriors in 2022 from Oriental neighbours Heartland. His assistant, Bethel Orji, has been given the nod to lead the team temporarily. Abia Warriors have struggled in the league this season.

They were held to a goalless draw by Remo Stars at home, followed by a 1-0 defeat in Kaduna against Niger Tornadoes, in the opening two games of the second stanza. Abia Warriors recorded eight wins, three draws and 10 defeats under the tutelage of the experienced tactician.