Abia Varsity Shutdown As Students Protest Tuition Fee Hike

Michael Okpara University in Umudike, Abia State on Tuesday suspended all academic activities indefinitely following a student protest against the increase in tuition fees.

Confirming the development, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Maduebibisi Iwe said that academic activities had been suspended indefinitely following the violent demonstration.

The statement partly read, “This is to notify the public that the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Abia State woke up to experience the violation of the long-existing peace of the university this morning.

“To safeguard life and properties on campus, the university management has on behalf of the Senate ordered an indefinite shutdown of the university indefinitely.”

The school administration urged all students to leave the university grounds immediately or no later than 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

New Telegraph gathered that some hoodlums hijacked the demonstration, trashing some of the school’s property and attacking the VC’s official vehicle and other authorities.

A computer science student identified simply as Victoria stated in an interview; “They didn’t allow us to write our final year exams as well except we paid up the school fees.”

Meanwhile, the Student Union Government General Secretary, Enyioma Godslove, has in a statement made available to journalists, appealed to the protesting students to shun violence, saying, “Continuous destruction of things and also hurting of our fellow students wouldn’t solve the problem.”

“I have taken it upon myself to plead on behalf of the Students Union Government for peace to prevail as we await the best thing to be done.”