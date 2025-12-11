New Telegraph

December 11, 2025
  3. Abia Varsity Freshers…

Abia Varsity Freshers Protest Alleged Contaminated Water

There is palpable tension at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia State, following an alleged supply of contaminated water at the hostel area.

Investigations by our correspondent revealed that the students in the affected hostels are predominately first-years,who have been made to cope with the supply of contaminated water since they resumed on October 6.

Some of the students, who spoke to our correspondent, alleged that they severally reported the issue of contaminated water in their hostels to the authorities but we’re ignored.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

One of them said: “Because we are new students, they refused to urgently address the issue. “This has caused many of the students to fall ill, stooling and vomiting blood.

“We are appealing to the university authorities to urgently address this to avoid an epidemic.” However, all efforts to reach spokesman for the university Chimaraoke Best Ibeh as of the time of filing this report were unsuccessful.

