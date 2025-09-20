Abia Vanguard Correspondent Emerges NUJ Chapel Chairman

Deacon Steve Oko of the Vanguard newspapers has emerged as the Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State.

Oko, alongside Comrades Henrietta Ashikodi (Statesman) and Imo Thomas (Standard Times) was elected unopposed during the triennial conference of the chapel held in Umuahia.

Inaugurating the new chapel executive, the Abia State NUJ Chairman, Comrade Chidi Asonye, charged Oko and his council members to help reposition journalism practice in the State.

He described the Correspondents Chapel as the engine room of journalism practice and challenged members of the chapel to always be guided by the ethics of the profession.

The chairman expressed confidence in the quality of the executive and the capacity to leave the chapel better than they met it.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Deacon Oko, thanked members of the chapel for the confidence in him and other members of the executive, and promised not to let them down.

He noted with concern the waning dignity and respect for the Correspondents Chapel, and said the new Exco would work assiduously to reposition it.

Deacon Oko also promised to prioritise the welfare of members of the chapel and promote a harmonious relationship with other chapels and the Council.

He appealed to Journalists in the State to leverage their agenda-setting role and lead the sensitisation campaign for the on-going voter registration exercise.

The Vanguard man emphasized the need to rekindle the hope and confidence of voters following the general feeling of disenchantment by some Nigerians in the aftermath of the 2023 elections.

He solicited the support and prayers of the members of chapel for the success of the new leadership.

Deacon Oko paid tribute to his predecessor, Chief Obinna Ibe for his achievements, and promised to build on his legacies.

In his valedictory speech, Comrade Ibe said his tenure recorded some notable achievements despite some challenges confronting the chapel.

He expressed satisfaction over the peaceful transition of power and wished the new executive a successful tenure.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the Credentials Committee, Comrade Uche Nwosu, said candidates for the election emerged through due process in line with the constitution of NUJ.