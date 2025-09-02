Abia Unveils Contributory Pension Scheme, Transport Sector Reforms

The Abia State Government has engaged ten pension administrators for the newly introduced contributory pension scheme for civil servants, scheduled for launch in September.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, described the initiative as a demonstration of the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of workers.

“The state government is set to formally launch its workers’ contributory pension scheme. To this effect, ten pension fund administrators (PFAs) have been selected and approved for enlistment,” he said.

Kanu also announced new measures to sanitize the transport sector, including strict enforcement of traffic rules. Offenders, such as motorists driving against traffic, flouting traffic lights, or picking up passengers along roadsides, will face fines or prosecution depending on the severity of the violation. He added that touting at motor parks and along roads remains prohibited.

The commissioner expressed concern over the activities of individuals extorting traders, particularly at the Ngwa Road Market in Aba, warning that such acts would attract prosecution.

He further revealed that the state would take delivery of 40 mass transit buses in November, which will be deployed to extend transport services to rural local government areas, including Ukwa East, Arochukwu, and Umunnochi.

“This aligns with the state government’s philosophy of ensuring that rural residents benefit equally from social services enjoyed in urban centers like Umuahia, Aba, and Ohafia,” he said.

Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu, also pledged to investigate allegations of market extortion raised by journalists.