June 19, 2025
Abia, Un-Habitat, Long Term Master Plan For Aba To Be Launched Soon

Abia State Government in collaboration with the United Nations, UN-Habitat, has developed a 25-year Greater Aba Master Plan, to guide the development of the commercial hub of the State.

Speaking to journalists on the document, in Umuahia, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said that going forward, the comprehensive and long-term blueprint will coordinate the future development of Aba, in line with modern urban renewal trend.

He revealed that the soon to be launched Greater Aba Master Plan is a culmination of collaborative effort between the Greater Aba Development Authority, GADA, and UN-Habitat, which he said would address the land-use infrastructure of the commercial city.

According to him, “the master plan is designed to rest on four pillars: The first pillar is road infrastructure, transportation, development and connectivity within Aba.

