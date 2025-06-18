Abia, UN-Habitat, Develop Long Term Master Plan For Aba

Share

Abia State Government in collaboration with the United Nations, UN-Habitat has developed a 25-year Greater Aba Master Plan, to guide the development of the commercial hub of the State.

Speaking to journalists on the document, in Umuahia, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said that going forward the comprehensive and long-term blueprint will coordinate the future development of Aba, in line with modern urban renewal trend.

He revealed that the soon to be launched Greater Aba Master Plan is a culmination of collaborative effort between the Greater Aba Development Authority, GADA, and UN-Habitat, which he said would address the land-use infrastructure of the commercial city.

According to him, “The master plan is designed to rest on four pillars: The first pillar is road infrastructure, transportation, development and connectivity within Aba.

“The second pillar will deal with the economic development of Aba. It will deal with industrial zones, upgrades and formalization of commercial hubs within the city.

“The third pillar will deal with sustainable development and planned urban expansion of Aba.

“And the fourth pillar will deal with terrestrial, residence and flood management, which of course have been a perennial problem of that city,” and expressed satisfaction at the success of the exercise.

