Abia Tricycle Operators Protest Over Registration Issues

The Real Keke Operators Association Abia-State (REKOAA) staged a peaceful protest to express their displeasure over the prevention of the organization to register tricycle operators under their membership in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

REKOAA, while calling on Governor Alex Otti to intervene in their plight, told journalists they are shocked of the ister their intending members despite the recognition and approval from the state Ministry of Transport (MOT/S/21/1/62, dated February 26, 2025), permitting them to operate as a tricycle association in Abia State.

Sunday Okenwa, the spokesperson of REKOAA, said their primary concern is the denial of REKOAA’s right to operate as a recognised tricycle association in the state, a right he said they have already been granted.

He said: “In our opinion, this decision contradicts the Ministry of Transport’s Certificate of Approval, which granted REKOAA recognition.

“The certificate, handed over to our Chairman Comrade Chimezie Nwokejiobi at Umuahia, states, ‘I write to convey the ministry’s approval for your Association to operate and manage the activities of all Keke Operators within your jurisdiction.’

“Additionally, the Certificate of Registration No: MOT/T/063 certifies that REKOAA has been duly registered, having met all the Ministry’s requirements. What else can we say? We don’t understand what’s happening again.”

