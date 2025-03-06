Abia: Transport Unions Drums Support For Otti

Share

The National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Road Transport Employers Association OF Nigeria (RTEAN) unanimously said that with the improvement in road infrastructure, they will stand with Governor Alex Otti for his second tenure ambition.

The road transport unions, during a city-wide roadshow that started from Aba South Local Government Area through Aba North, down to Osisioma Ngwa Council, drew a mammoth crowd that moved around the city singing solidarity songs for Otti.

They urged members across the state to ensure the victory of the Governor at the next polls as a reward for the positive impacts he has made in the lives of Abians through infrastructural development.

New Telegraph monitored the roadshow and reports that the transporters said that with the ongoing reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road and other major transport routes that ventilate the economy of Aba, they will never abandon their support for Otti.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at Osisioma Ngwa Modern Motor Park after the roadshow, the Abia state Chairmen of NARTO and RTEAN, Amaobi Ohaeri and Nnamdi Balogu, paid glowing tributes to Governor Otti for his infrastructural renewal projects since assuming office in 2023.

Ohaeri said that the rehabilitations and reconstruction of major roads in Abia cities by the administration has impacted positively on the operations of transporters in the state.

“I can say that we, the road transport unions, are the greatest beneficiaries of the good works of this administration.

“For many years, Abians, and particularly transporters, had to contend with dilapidated roads across the state, which made operations difficult and unprofitable.

“But today, we are proud to say that our tears have been wiped away, and we are here today, despite the heavy rain, to express our gratitude to the Government of Dr Alex Chioma Otti.

“We have seen a man who has defeated all odds to give us results. We have come here today for two reasons: to say thank you to the Governor and to declare openly that we have adopted him as our only candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Abia state.

“We can give examples today because we have seen results. The only man that can discover a counterfeit is the producer of the original item.”

Ohaeri said that they, the Road Transport Owners, have seen several administrations come and go in Abia, but the current administration of Governor Alex Otti is clearly different from others before him.

The NARTO Chairman further said that Abia people are now witnessing a completely unprecedented focused leadership with a remarkable track record.

Balogu, the Abia state Chairman of RTEAN, stressed the importance of acknowledging the good works of people in life, especially for a hardworking leader.

He said that performers, both in public and private lives, serve better when their great deeds are appreciated..

“Our people believe that if you appreciate a gesture, more gestures will come. If there is any sect of people or groups that has benefited from the Government of Dr Alex Otti, we, the transporters, are among.

“We can not abandon this man who has accepted us as his own, and we say God bless him and come 2027, we will vote for him.

“Today, the majority of people are proud to be called Abians. Our smooth movement from Aba North and Aba South, and down to Osisioma LGA is an eloquent testimony to the great job the Governor has done in road rehabilitations and reconstruction.

“Governor Otti has used water and soap to wash away our tears because the roads are now motorable. We members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria are here to proclaim that come 2027, we will work with Governor Otti because he has done well and will do more.”

Senior stakeholders in the transport union in Abia State, including Chiefs Chidiebere Ogarakanyawu and Azubuike Asuzu, thanked the unions for their appreciative behaviour, stressing that the current administration has made things easier for transporters.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

