Abia Traders, Others Hail Otti On Second Year Anniversary

Share

The Abia State Traders Association and Business Community and property owners have praised the state Governor Dr Alex Otti, for pushing the state into the path of visible economic recovery.

This is even as the traders hailed Otti for successfully relaunching Abia to a state of steady upward trajectory, by reclaiming of its lost commercial glory within two years in office.

Most of the traders and business owners who happen to be the landed property owners in Aba thanked Otti for adding desired value to their investments after many years of economic downturn.

President Abia state Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) Chief Alphonsus Udeigbo while speaking on the occasion to mark Otti’s two years on Wednesday said that everyone is happy with the achievements so far.

The ASMATA President said that traders in the state and indeed the entire business community are appreciative of Governor Otti’s efforts at setting out an all encompassing blueprint for the complete emancipation of the state from years of neglect and ruins.

Udeigbo who is the immediate past chairman of the Eziukwu International Market further hailed Otti’s administration for its infrastructural renewal agenda, which he noted has significantly impacted commercial activities in Aba, and most past of the state

He said that without any iota of exaggeration, traders and business owners especially in Aba, are eternally grateful for the massive reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, and other essential economic enablers in the last two years.

“For one, it is not debatable that for some years, we traders in Aba and other parts of the state could not access our business premises due to the scandalously dilapidated nature of most of the roads .

“Similarly, our customers from across the South East and South South states, could not access most Abia markets which are the primary source of supplies to them.

“This unfortunately led to the traditional customers from such places as Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, and other states shifting focus to Onitsha and even Lagos markets.

“The situation negatively impacted most business concerns, and ultimately the economy of Abia state. We are happy that the situation has been arrested, and businesses back to life.”

Udeigbo who is also the President General of the Aba Landlord Protection and Development Association (ALPADA) said that the reconstruction of the all important Port Harcourt road Aba, has successfully relaunched the commercial hub of Abia back to the exclusive club of Nigeria’s business and industrial power houses.

While expressing the heartfelt happiness of traders and Abia business community on the occasion of the administration’s second year in office, Udeigbo appealed to Abia people irrespective of political persuasion to queue behind Otti and his team to salvage the state completely.

Share