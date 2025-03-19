Abia To Turn Civil War Relics, Others To Tourist Spots

Share

Nigeria Civil War relics including the National War Museum and the Ojukwu Bunker both in Umuahia and over 50 other heritage sites across Abia State would be taken over and transformed by the Government to boost tourism.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu said the decision followed the discovery of 55 viable heritage sites in different parts of the State by the State Ministry of Arts , Culture and Creative Economy.

“In a bid to identify its heritage and memorial sites, the Abia state Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy recently embarked on an expository trip round the state during which it discovered over 55 unique and viable heritage sites.

“Notable among the sites are the Ulochukwu Cave in Alayi Bende LGA, the Mazi Okorie Orji’s Compound in Arochukwu, Ntugbo in Oloko Ikwuano LGA where participants in the famous Aba Women riots of 1929 were tried, among others.

“These sites in due course would be reactivated and preserved for their historical significance and tourism potential,”t Kanu stated.

He also disclosed that the State government in collaboration with the federal government would revamp the National War Museum and Ojukwu Bunker and turn them into world class tourism destinations.

The initiative, according to Kanu, aims to preserve history while attracting tourists to the state and would be complemented with the building of a five-star hotel.

Kanu noted that the Abia electricity bill signed into law by the Governor, Alex Otti is in fulfillment of his promise to establish a viable and reliable power-eco-system that will enhance the industrialization of the state.

On road infrastructure, Kanu affirmed that work is ongoing in all the contract sites of the State adding that the contractors were trying to take advantage of the dry season to ensure most of the projects are concluded before the rains set in.

He also said that about seven roads, including Ndoki road, school road, among others under the State direct labour project would be commissioned soon.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Matthew Ekwuribe said that the state is blessed with lots of tourism sites, noting that if they are properly harnessed it will make Abia a viable place with huge potential to boost the state’s IGR.

He noted that the tourism sector is open for private sector participation, adding that the Ministry has initiated an Igbo programme “Oge Omenala” which provides opportunity for the people to talk about their rich cultural heritage on select radio stations every Wednesday.

