Abia To Roll Out Contributory Pension Scheme For Civil Servants In November

In a bid to permanently resolve the lingering issue of pension and gratuity payments to retired civil servants, the Abia State Government has concluded arrangements to launch a contributory pension scheme in November.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Umuahia, said the initiative would be inaugurated by Governor Alex Otti as part of the ongoing civil service reforms aimed at prioritizing workers’ welfare.

Kanu explained that the present administration, upon assumption of office, took decisive steps to clear the backlog of pension arrears inherited from the previous government. He added that the issue of gratuities would also be comprehensively addressed once the committee set up by the governor concludes its work.

“With the launch of this contributory pension scheme, the ugly era of owing pension payments and arrears will become a thing of the past,” he said.

The Commissioner reaffirmed that the Otti administration remains committed to ensuring that civil servants retire with dignity and are paid their entitlements promptly.