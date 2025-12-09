Abia To Replicate EFCC As State Anti-Corruption Agency Bill Passes Second Reading

In a bid to strengthen the fight against corruption in Abia State, the Anti-Corruption Agency Bill, designed to promote transparency in government operations, has passed second reading at the State House of Assembly.

The bill was sponsored by the member representing Isiala Ngwa North, Iheonunekwu Collins, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ workshop organized by the International IDEA through the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme on implementing the Abia State Integrity and Accountability Strategy (ABSIAS) in Umuahia.

Describing corruption as the greatest challenge facing both public and private organizations, Collins stressed that a concerted effort is needed to tackle the menace.

He noted that his 16-year stint at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) gave him firsthand insight into the magnitude and potential damage corruption can inflict on public good.

“When I saw the service code of EFCC, where I served for 16 years, I made up my mind to replicate it for Abia State even before I came to the House of Assembly,” Collins said, emphasizing his commitment to crafting laws that address corruption effectively.

The EU-funded workshop brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for implementing the ABSIAS framework. Collins lamented that poor implementation has often hindered the effectiveness of anti-corruption policies and laws, urging participants to propose practical measures for enlightenment and enforcement.

The resource person and consultant for the workshop, Prof. Ada Igbokwe, explained that the three-day event would address grey areas and develop an acceptable framework for transparency and accountability in Abia State government operations. She added that the strategy would serve as a roadmap for both public and private organizations involved in service delivery across the State.

“Implementation has always been the problem. I’m impressed with what you are doing here. Can we have a framework for enlightenment and implementation? That’s my question,” Collins remarked, calling for constructive contributions to shape a stronger integrity framework for Abia State.