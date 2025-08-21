Abia To Leverage $750m World Bank Renewable Energy Programme

The Abia State Government has announced plans to benefit from the $750 million World Bank renewable energy development intervention programme to advance its mini-grid and renewable energy initiatives.

Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this while briefing journalists, noting that the state would collaborate with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to develop regulations for the operation of mini-grids.

“The State Government is participating in the Distributed Access to Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES), a $750 million World Bank intervention and renewable energy programme. This will significantly boost the electricity sector of the state,” Kanu said.

He explained that the partnership with ISA forms part of the state’s agenda to expand its presence in the power sector through major investments and by attracting private capital, leveraging the support of the 123-member intergovernmental treaty-based organization.

According to him, the collaboration will enable ISA to support the state in utilizing power and public utilities to create an enabling environment for investments, sustain solar power projects, drive economic growth, and mitigate climate change.

Prince Kanu further noted that, with the recent signing into law of the Abia State Electricity Law 2025, the government is poised to fully explore opportunities across the electricity value chain to stimulate industrial development.