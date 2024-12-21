Abia To Launch Free Compulsory Education In 2025

Share

The Abia State Government, under the leadership of Governor Alex Otti, has announced plans to implement compulsory free education for primary schools and Junior Secondary Schools 1–3, beginning in 2025.

The Governor made this disclosure while speaking at an event recognizing the outstanding performance of Abia students in the national Junior Engineers, Technicians, and Scientists (JETS) competition.

The competition, a platform for young minds to showcase their creativity and problem-solving skills, has highlighted the state’s dedication to fostering educational excellence.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Kenechukwu Nwosu, and the Executive Board Chairman of ASUBEB, Mrs Lydia Onuoha, Otti attributed the students’ success to the government’s increased focus on the education sector.

READ ALSO:

According to them, Governor Otti’s initiatives have inspired a wave of academic excellence in the state.

In her remarks, Mrs. Onuoha said, “The government’s proactive investment in education is yielding remarkable results, as evidenced by the achievements of our students at the national level.”

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Abia, Friday Madu, praised the students for their innovation and dedication, calling their achievements a source of pride for the state.

During the event, the young scholars were awarded learning equipment, while their teachers received cash rewards from the government in recognition of their efforts to nurture academic talents.

Governor Otti’s administration has committed to enhancing education standards across Abia State, with the free education policy marking a significant step toward creating equal learning opportunities for all children.

