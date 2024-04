Abia To Introduce Contributory Pension Scheme For Workers

The Abia State Government has expressed its resolve to commence a Contributory Pension Scheme for civil servants. The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr Okey Kanu, made this known during a press briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council Meeting at the Government House, Umuahia. He said: “The state government has concluded plans to introduce a contributory pension scheme for Abia civil servants. “The plans for establishing the scheme have gone very far and very soon we would start the cutover to a contributory pension scheme.”

Kanu expressed the readiness of the state government to introduce measures that would make the payment of pension seamless and give pensioners a sense of belonging. He said that the government had given a directive for all pensioners to be paid on the 28th of every month just like the civil servants in the state. Kanu added that the government had directed that going forward, pensioners would be paid their monthly pension in full, as against half of the amount which used to be the case in the past.

He said that the government recently paid pensioners their pension arrears and noted that government was aware that some pensioners were not captured in the payment. Kanu said that the Ministry of Finance had set up a help desk to address issues arising from the pension arrears payment such as persons whose names were skipped, among others.

According to him, the whole idea is to ensure that the whole process is smooth and successful. Kanu also said that the government had approved the reconstruction of the 3.5-Kilometer Ekeakpara road which stretched from Osisioma Junction to Ekeakpara Market. He said that the road would be rehabilitated with concrete drainage system to enhance the aesthetics and increase its lifespan.