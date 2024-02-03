Abia to Improve Security, Install CCTV

Against the backdrop of recent security breaches resulting in the kidnapp of Professor Emezue of the Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State Commissioner of Police Mr Kenechukwu Onwuemelie says going forward, the state will witness greater and appreciable improvement in security following recent measures already put in place by the government. CP Onwuemelie who disclosed this after the State security council meeting in Umuahia presided over by the Governor Alex Otti, said the meeting had a comprehensive review of the security situation and observed that there was no reason to panic.

“We had a comprehensive review of the security situation and of course, we observed that the situation is stable. Security has improved notwithstanding the fact that of recent, we had some pockets of issues around kidnapping.” “By the time we come up with the measures that we discussed there, we will soon move in leaps and bounds in improvement regarding security in Abia State,” he said.

He revealed that the government would leverage on technology to checkmate crime and criminality in Abia, adding that already, a lot was being done in that regard. “These days there’s hardly any crime you would commit without applying some technology. The same way, technologies can be applied or leveraged to deter as well as detect crimes and also criminals. “So part of the robust measures that we will put in place and that are already being put in place must involve application of technology.

“The state is already installing CCTV cameras in certain places and that is going to be done more strategically. Communication is going to be improved, There is so much that will be done with technology.” The Abia CP said. Regarding the kidnapped university don, professor Godwin Emezue, the commissioner of police disclosed that security agencies including the police,DSS and the military are making concerted efforts to ensure he is rescued unhurt.

“There is a concerted effort between and among the security agencies. The police, the DSS, the military, we are all working together to ensure that he is rescued and released unhurt.”