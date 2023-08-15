Abia To Implements Direct Labour For Umuahia Road Repairs

The Ministry of Works will no longer use contractors to maintain the roads in the capital city of Abia State, Umuahia. Instead, direct workers would be used.

Don Oti, the State Commissioner for Works who made this known on Tuesday while meeting with engineers from the ministry said that the new regulation is in keeping with the administration’s zero-porthole tolerance policy.

According to him, the programme would be tested in the city before being expanded to other zones, including Aba, the state’s commercial hub.

He proposed splitting the city into three sections and assigning a different engineer to oversee and maintain each section in an efficient and sustainable manner.

READ ALSO:

He explains that the engineers will be sufficiently prepared and organised. Oti issued a warning that any mistakes would be held against the appointed engineers.

Me. Oti, who criticised the previous approach, claimed that no responsible administration would use its limited resources in such a way if it employed a large number of expert engineers.

The director in charge of the ministry, Ejike Agomoh, responded on behalf of his coworkers and praised Oti for the initiative, calling it a good start in the right direction.

Agomoh, who pointed out that Oti has the ability to lead the project, gave the engineers the assurance that they were ready to guarantee its success as well as their continuous allegiance and support for the administration.