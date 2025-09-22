Abia To Host Historic Para Badminton Championships

As Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State, prepares to welcome some of the world’s top para badminton athletes, the Commissioner for Sports and Social Development, Nwaobilor Nwadinma Ananaba, has declared the state ready to become Africa’s hub for the sport.

The twin events, the maiden Abia Para Badminton International Tournament and the All-African Para Badminton Championships, are sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA).

They will take place from September 30 to October 12 at the newly refurbished International Conference Centre in Umuahia.

“With the level of preparation and the number of countries registered, I expect these historic championships to attract hundreds of sports officials, stakeholders, and over 374 athletes from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa.

It will be a celebration of global friendship and inclusiveness,” Ananaba said.

He added that the International Conference Centre has been upgraded to meet international standards, with several pre-event activities already held to test the venue and build momentum.

These include the 5th Abia National Open Para Badminton Championship, which served as a test run for the facility.

To ensure smooth logistics, the commissioner highlighted arrangements for the transfer of teams and athletes from Lagos.

“We’ve secured comfortable hotel accommodations and an efficient transportation system. Our protocol team is stationed in Lagos to assist international athletes with local flights to Owerri, from where wheelchair-accessible buses will transport them to Umuahia.”

Ananaba also emphasised the comprehensive safety and health measures in place for both athletes and spectators.

“We’ve procured wheelchair-accessible buses to shuttle athletes between hotels and the venue. Volunteers are on hand to assist, and a mobile medical clinic will be stationed at the venue.

Both the Federal Medical Centre and Abia State Specialist Hospital are partnering with us to provide medical support. Security personnel are fully equipped to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

The tournament would be officiated by South Africa’s Karin Bester as referee, with Hong Kong’s Chau Yat Kwong serving as deputy referee.