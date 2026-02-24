Abia To Expose Health Workers To Global Best Practices

Following national and international accolades on health sector reforms, the Abia State government has moved to the next level of exposing its health workers to global best practices by announcing a partnership with a U.S.-based medical group, QANTUS Medical Foundation, on modern medical services.

The move, according to the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, is aimed at sustaining momentum in healthcare capacity building through the training of all categories of health workers.

The commissioner said the collaboration is designed to help health workers embrace global best practices in the delivery of healthcare services.

Kanu noted that the governor has approved the partnership between the State Ministry of Health and the U.S.-based healthcare consultancy outfit to ensure a holistic transformation in the state’s healthcare system.

He added that the Ministry of Health is set to operationalise another 53 fully equipped Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) under “Project Ekwueme,” which will positively impact PHC programmes across the state.

He further disclosed that the Abia State Q2 Health Pilot Project has commenced at selected hospitals and PHCs across the state, noting that it is designed to improve healthcare delivery.

The commissioner also revealed that, in recognition of the modest achievements recorded in the health sector, the Paediatric Association of Nigeria has scheduled its next Annual General Meeting to hold in Abia State.

According to him, “This is a recognition of the governor’s agenda in reforming the state’s health sector. The next edition of the Annual General Meeting will hold in 2027.”

Still on the health sector, Prince Kanu said the Measles and Rubella vaccination campaign flagged off on February 3, 2026, has been successfully concluded, with the state recording a 96 percent success rate, exceeding the national health target of 95 percent.

“The campaign took place across all schools and other social institutions in the state. Over 8,000 teams were involved in the exercise. Currently, we are collating the raw data across the state,” Prince Kanu stated.