Abia to explore gold, 16 other solid minerals

The Abia State government yesterday said that it was taking preliminary steps of appraisal and development before exploration of the 17 solid mineral deposits found in the state.

The minerals, according to the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, include gold, kaolin, limestone, among others. Kanu said the state was ready to explore the array of solid mineral deposits in the state after determining the quantity of each of them.

The commissioner said “the idea is to promote investment and create job opportunities and boost the state’s revenue base.”

The commissioner, who briefed journalists on the resolutions of the State Executive Council with three other members of the council, explained that the government would need to determine whether the mineral deposits are of commercial quantity before committing resources to their exploration.