Abia To Buy Back Star Paper Mill From AMCON

Share

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has revealed plans are afoot to buy back the Aba based moribund Star Paper Mill from Asset Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON, in order to revive it.

Governor Otti dropped the hint at a grand civic reception organised in his honour by the Abiriba Communal Improvement Union (ACIU) held at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, lamenting how the once bubbling industry closed down and was bought over by AMCON.

“I grew up here (Aba), I was born here, I knew how important Star Paper Mill was, not just to Aba, not just to Abia State, not just to the East of the Niger, but to Nigeria.

“As we speak, we know that Star Paper Mill has been taken over by AMCON. Let me announce that the State Government entered into a discussion with AMCON and as we speak, we have made an offer to AMCON to buy back Star Paper Mill.

“So, one thing you can take to the bank is that under our watch, Star Paper Mill will be back,” Gov. Otti assured.

The Governor also promised to restore electric power to the communities in Ohafia LGA revealing that discussions were underway with EEDC to acquire the Abia North and Umuahia ringed fence of the company.

“We are working very hard to ensure that the entire Ohafia local government begins to have power, not just power, but constant power. I heard the Mayor of Ohafia LGA say that he is discussing with EEDC.

“In a few weeks from now, the discussion will not be with EEDC, because we are buying out Abia North and Umuahia ringed-fence from EEDC so that it will be within our control.

“We have made the offer already and we are in discussions. We will soon conclude it and take it over completely, Gov. Otti stated.

He commended Abiriba people for the reception which he described as overwhelming and thanked them for the gift of a coaster bus to support him, adding that he has been enjoying a very strong relationship with the Abiriba people.

Speaking also, the Member representing Ohafia North State Constituency, Hon. Mandela Obasi affirmed that the Governor is doing well in office, saying that he would not speak against the good works of the Governor just because he is not in the same political party with him.

Hon. Obasi, who said that Abiriba people love Governor Otti and maintained that the crowd that filled the stadium to the brim is an organic one, made up of 99.99% of Abiriba people.

“The Governor is doing very well. This is not a hired crowd. This is the people of Abiriba. Abiriba people have much regards for you (Gov. Otti), Hon. Obasi asserted.

In their speeches, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Anya Oko Anya and President general Abiriba Communal Improvement Union (ACIU), Chief Yuccee Otta Uwa appreciated Governor Alex Otti for his transformational projects across the State.

They noted that the Governor is restoring Aba through strategic actions, adding that he has changed the narrative of governance in Abia State within 2 years in office and assured him of their sustained support. They equally applauded him for the reconstruction of the Umuahia – Uzuakoli – Akara – Abiriba road and the approval he has granted for the construction of Ndi Okoronta road.

Share