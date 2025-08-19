Abia To Benefit From $750m World Bank Renewable Energy Programme

The Abia State Government says it will leverage the $750 million World Bank renewable energy intervention programme to boost electricity supply through mini-grids and other renewable energy projects.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Umuahia, noting that the programme is part of the Distributed Access to Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) initiative.

According to him, the state government is collaborating with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to develop regulations for the operation of mini-grids in the state.

“The State government will have the opportunity to participate in this programme, and it will in no small way boost the electricity sector of the state,” Prince Kanu stated.

He explained that the collaboration with ISA aligns with the state government’s agenda to position Abia as a key player in the power sector through massive investments and attraction of private capital, supported by the 123-member intergovernmental treaty-based organisation.

Prince Kanu noted that the partnership would enable ISA to support Abia in utilizing power and public utilities to establish an environment that attracts investments and sustains solar power projects, thereby driving growth and mitigating climate change.

He added that, with the recent signing of the State Electricity Law 2025, Abia is now poised to fully explore opportunities across the electricity value chain to stimulate industrial development.