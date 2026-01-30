Abia To Begin Measles Rubella Vaccination Campaign

The Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ABSPHCDA) has declared total readiness for the commencement of the measles rubella vaccination campaign from February 4 to 13 in the 17 LGAs and 184 wards of the State.

Speaking on the level of preparedness, the Agency’s Executive Secretary, Dr Kalu Ulu Kalu, said all the necessary details, including logistics, funding, vaccines, personnel and materials, have been secured at the designated centres for the exercise.

Kalu declared that the vaccination is free, safe and effective and the right of every child. He urged parents to provide their children with the opportunity to be vaccinated.

He explained that the measles rubella vaccination was deliberately organised to prevent congenital maladies which could be transmitted from mother to child, such as a hole in the heart, blindness, deafness and even death, adding that rubella also affects pregnant women.

“Measles has been with us for several years. Measles and Rubella are identical. Rubella affects pregnant women more, and the consequences are on the unborn child, which might present as a congenital syndrome. The MRV has been in existence for several years,” he said.

According to him, the vaccine has been tested and proven to be without side effects, stressing that doctors have been engaged to collaborate for the success of the exercise.

The Executive Secretary also urged churches, schools, and communities to cooperate and support the programme for children from nine months to 14 years.

“We want to use the period to catch all the children in schools, churches and markets and integrate it with HPV from February 4 to 13.”

Also speaking, the chairman of Umuahia North Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze Innocent Nwigwe, pledged the support of the traditional institution, assuring the safety of personnel and materials during the exercise.

Earlier, the Social Mobilisation Officer, Mr Chukwudi Ukpabi, said the advocacy and mobilisation team had met with traditional rulers, community leaders, faith based organisations to engage their support to ensure a hitch-free exercise.