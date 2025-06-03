Abia To Auction Impounded Vehicles, Issues Alert On Diphtheria Outbreak

Share

The Abia State Government has announced plans to auction vehicles impounded for traffic violations, particularly for driving against traffic, if owners fail to pay the stipulated fines.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, made this known during a press briefing, stating that the government, through the Ministry of Transport, has established an enforcement team to tackle the increasing cases of traffic violations in the state.

“People call it one-way driving. The government has taken time to observe how this has become a menace in our cities, particularly in Umuahia and Aba,” Kanu said.

“The government has decided to stop this scourge. Driving against traffic is causing numerous accidents across the state, and the time has come for culprits to be apprehended. Enforcement will be very stringent. Offenders will be prosecuted and fined heavily. If you cannot pay the fines, your vehicle will be impounded, and over time, if not reclaimed, it will be auctioned,” he warned.

On the health front, Kanu disclosed that the State Ministry of Health has issued an urgent advisory following a reported case of diphtheria in neighbouring Imo State, warning of a possible outbreak in Abia.

He outlined preventive measures, including vaccinations for children and adults with unclear diphtheria status, and urged parents to remain vigilant. “Any child showing symptoms should be taken to the hospital immediately,” he said.

The Commissioner also advised on good hygiene practices, community vigilance, and prompt reporting of suspected cases to local health authorities.

In a positive development, Kanu announced that Abia has been declared free of river blindness by the Federal Ministry of Health, following 30 years of sustained mass drug administration to control the disease.

Looking ahead, he revealed that the state government would soon commence commissioning of completed projects and flagging off of new ones.

According to him, a total of 55 projects across road infrastructure, the health sector, and various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are set to be inaugurated in the coming weeks.

