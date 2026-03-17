Abia Think Tank To Host Symposium 2026 On Nigeria’s Economic Resurgence

The Abia Think-Tank Association (ATTA) has announced that it will host its highly anticipated Symposium 2026 in Lagos.

According to a press release, the symposium, with the theme, “Renewed Nigeria’s Economic Resurgence: Is Abia Prepared?” will examine Abia State’s preparedness to leverage Nigeria’s evolving economic reforms, emerging investment opportunities, and the broader national growth trajectory.

The forum will bring together leading policymakers, economists, business executives, academics, and development practitioners to deliberate on strategies for positioning Abia State as a competitive economic hub.

Key discussions will focus on policy direction, infrastructure development, private sector partnerships, investment climate reforms, and sustainable sub-national economic growth.

The statement said that the Chief Guest of Honour is Dr. Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State, “whose administration has been widely noted for economic and governance reforms aimed at driving growth, reducing poverty, expanding employment opportunities, and accelerating infrastructure development.”