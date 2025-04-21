Abia Teachers Set For Strike Over Unmet Demands

Share

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Abia State wing, has threatened to embark on a strike action on Thursday over alleged non-implementation of its demands by the state government.

This is contained in a statement signed by the union’s Chairman, Mr Friday Madu and Secretary, Mrs Nnenna Okonkwo and made available to newsmen yesterday in Umuahia.

The union leaders said they have directed their members in public primary and secondary schools to proceed with strike action on Thursday. Madu said the seven days notice served the government to that effect would expire on Wednesday.

He alleged that the government had failed to address and implement its demands despite a 14 days ultimatum with a communique submitted to all concerned on March 28.

He said March salary payment was devoid of both minimum wage and Teachers Salary Structure (TSS).

The union chairman noted that other unions with special salaries like the Medical and Health Workers Union, and the judiciary were paid with Special Salary Structure in March.

