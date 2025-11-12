Abia Targets Local Economy Boost In Abia -Turkiye Investment Summit

The Abia-Turkiye Investment Summit and Product Exhibition is being organised with an eye on stimulating and boosting the local economy, Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment Promotion and Public Private Partnership (PPP), Chief Jerome Green-Amakwe, has said.

Chief Green-Amakwe was speaking during a meeting he held with the speaker and members of the Abia State House in Umuahia, where he sought the collaboration and approval of the House members for the successful hosting of the Summit.

He noted that as a developed economy with expertise in technology, the partnership with the Turkish Government will create job opportunities as well as help in showcasing other economic potentials of Abia State.

The SA, who doubles as the Chairman of the Abia-Turkiye Investment Summit committee, underscored the need for the House members’ support, which he said has contributed to the peace and investment-friendly environment enjoyed in the state.

“I have come to respect you; to say that we are hosting an international event, a partnership between our state government and the Turkish government in the area of investment,” he said, announcing November 25 to 27 as the date for the summit and exhibition.

According to him, the meeting should serve as an invitation to the legislators to “join us to welcome this international community who have come because of what we are doing in a Nigerian State. They have come to partner with us; they will bring investment, and we cannot let you hear this on the radio or the media.”

He declared that the summit is expected to create a favourable business environment for Abia businessmen as well as extend goodwill to those living and plying their trade in Turkey.

“This summit is all about attracting investment from across Nigeria, Africa and the world at large, with a particular partnership with Turkey.

“Turkey is a developed economy. We want to tap into their economic development by asking them, requesting them to come and partner with us, partner with Abia people, partner with our businessmen and investors to have a good working relationship.”

Responding, the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa pledged the total support of the Assembly not only to the forthcoming Abia-Turkiye Investment Summit but also to all other policies and programmes of the State government.