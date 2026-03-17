Abia Targets 30% GDP With MSMEs Official Policy Lifeline

In a strategic move to retain Abia as the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), capital of Nigeria and sustain the economic and industrial growth, the Abia State government has prepared a blueprint to domesticate the policy.

The policy, according to the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, to be launched through the Ministry of Industry and SMEs, would seek to leverage on the national policy on MSMEs to develop one for the state in line with emerging business peculiarities.

He explained that the policy document, which would be ready for launch before the end of September 2026, would also put Abia in the forefront amongst other states in the country.

Kanu: “The policy document will seek to act as a primary framework to foster an enabling business environment aimed at a 30% GDP contribution by 2030 for the state, to enhance access to finance, trading and market equality.

“The policy will focus on transforming the business sector, addressing rural-urban imbalances and stimulating job creation, particularly through the growth initiative.”

He also announced the launch of the Citizens’ Contact Centre, an initiative designed to strengthen governance and improve communication and the feedback process between the citizens and the state government.

In the health sector, Prince Kanu disclosed that the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) has been awarded full accreditation by the West African Community of Physicians for the training of Doctors in community medicine, which it lost prior to the advent of the administration.

While announcing the collaboration with the Jimmy Carter Foundation on free hydrocele surgeries, Kanu also said there would be free medical outreach in partnership with AMPA in three designated centres, including Aba General Hospital, Specialist Hospital Umuahia and Cottage Hospital Nkporo in Ohafia LGA, from April 11-17.

Kanu said there is no reported Lassa fever outbreak in the State, but announced increased surveillance at border communities, even as he disclosed the implementation of the CONHESS Salary Scale for local government health workers, adding that the implementation of the Ministry of Health digital health programme is going on well.

He also said the construction of the Ukwa East General Hospital recently flagged off by Governor Alex Otti has started and would be delivered in nine months time.

The Information Commissioner clarified the misconception of the State Senior Citizens’ Law, saying it was enacted to provide a pathway for social protection, participation, security, independence and comprehensive care, as well as self-fulfilment and dignity, taking cognisance of their health, mental and psychological needs.

“This law is not about cash payments or cash outs to our elderly persons, but about the celebration of Older Persons International Day, provision of housing support for the aged and the indigent and displaced, health support for vulnerable older persons, financial assistance and social insurance for old people. Finally, food and nutritional assistance to address the specific needs of elderly people.”

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