Abia Takes Steps To Avert Flooding, Warns Sanitary Inspectors Against Extortion

The Abia State Government has rolled out proactive measures to mitigate the risk of flooding across the state, including clearing and opening blocked drainages in Aba, Umuahia, and other vulnerable areas.

Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, said the government is working round the clock to ensure smooth water flow and urged residents to keep drains free of debris.

He also announced that Abia will join the global community to mark 2025 World Cleanup Day on September 25, in partnership with ASEPA and other stakeholders.

As part of the state’s green initiative, the Executive Council has approved a statewide tree-planting campaign. Kanu explained that tree planting would improve climatic conditions, reduce erosion and flooding risks, and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the state.

Highlighting progress in sanitary inspection services, Kanu disclosed that inspectors have visited about 4,500 premises across 85 communities. He, however, cautioned sanitary inspectors against extorting citizens, stressing that the government’s focus is on public health and cleanliness, not revenue generation.

Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Philemon Ogbonna, called on community leaders, traditional rulers, and residents to support the reintroduced sanitary inspection exercise. He noted that the government has provided imprest funds to environmental health officers in all 17 local government areas to eliminate excuses for extortion.

“The government cannot do it alone,” Ogbonna said. “The sanitation inspectors must do their work professionally. The objective is to make Abia the cleanest state in the country, in line with Governor Alex Otti’s vision.”