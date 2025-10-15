Abia Takes Over Reconstruction Of Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Fed Highway

Abia State Government has taken over the reconstruction of the remaining 25 km Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene federal highway after the federal government declined its completion.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who announced the State government intervention, named other roads slated for flag off to include, 13 km Ariam Usaka ring road, the 9.35km Ihechiowa ring road, the Umueketa road and others.

He explained that the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene road is not the only federal road undertaken by the State government. According to him, the State government had earlier reconstructed and expanded the Ossah road in Umuahia, the Port Harcourt Road in Aba, the Omenuko Bridge in Abam, among others.

Kanu said the government of Alex Otti has taken deliberate steps to make the investment climate friendly, with improvement in the ease of doing business as over 420 C of Os were signed in September alone.