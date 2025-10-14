Abia SSG To Old Boys: Support Otti For More Devt

The Secretary to the Abia State Government (SSG), Prof Kenneth Kalu, has urged the old boys of his alma mater, to see themselves as part and parcel of the administration of Governor Alex Otti and raise their support for him by fulfilling their civic responsibilities, especially in the area of tax payment, to enable the government deliver more developmental projects across the state.

Kalu told the Old Students Association of Triumph Vocational College, Asaga Ohafia, led by the Member representing Ohafia South State Constituency, Kalu Mba Nwoke, during a solidarity visit in Umuahia that as one of their own they have high stake in the government and should not only support but mobilise the people to support the governor to deliver on his mandate.

He said the development projects embarked upon across the State could not have been possible without the unflinching support of the people whose mandate the governor has.

The SSG expressed delight at the unity of his former classmates, stating that Otti is committed to building a better Abia for all. He highlighted some of the administration’s strides, including massive road construction and reconstruction projects across urban and rural communities, particularly in Ohafia.