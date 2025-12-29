Abia Speaker Rallies Ngwa To Support Otti

The Abia State House of Assembly Speaker Emmanuel Emeruwa has said the Ngwa nation will receive Governor Alex Otti on January 30.

He made the announcement during the 2025 Ngwa Day symposium at the Aba Sports Club. Emeruwa stressed the need for the Ngwa nation to re-align and be counted in the current leadership in the state. He urged Ngwa support Otti in his re-election bid in 2027.

The Speaker praised the governor for his contribution to the development of the state. Emeruwa said: “Our people did not give this governor much support during his election in 2023 and he won.

“It didn’t stop him from working because he is the governor of all Abians. “But those who know more about us are aware that this has affected us in terms of positions and we want that to change.

“So, as an elite group of the Ngwa nation, it’ll be good for us if you can help the Ngwa to re-align properly for 2027.” Former Commissioner for Youth Development Dannie Ubani emphasized the need for the Ngwa to properly align political in the state if it wants to be part of the power configuration.